Experts predict: #GivingTuesday will be a success despite inflation, other financial woes

Tomorrow is Giving Tuesday, a day when people donate money to their favorite charities including nonprofits right here in Central Florida. WMFE’s Danielle Prieur reports that although giving is down across the US, experts predict the holiday will be a successful one.

This #GivingTuesday, I encourage everyone to review @FDACS’ list of best practices to avoid scams and sham charities, so that your generosity can reach the people and causes you’re so kindly supporting. ❤️ — Commissioner Nikki Fried (@NikkiFriedFL) November 28, 2022

Min Sun Kim is the executive director of Rollins College’s Edyth Bush Institute.

She thinks two factors will contribute to Giving Tuesday being a success in Central Florida, many people giving small-dollar donations, which add up, and then larger donors matching and amplifying the smaller ones.

She says this model of giving, along with a desire to balance out more capitalist tendencies on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, should bode well for Central Florida nonprofits.

"You don't have to have $5,000, $50,000 to give for Giving Tuesday to be successful. Giving Tuesday's successful when individuals say, ‘hey, it's worth, you know, for me to give $5 or $50, or $10, towards a cause that I know will help my neighbor'."

Last year despite a pandemic, social unrest and inflation, Giving Tuesday broke multiple records.

If anyone is thinking about giving, Kim says to follow this simple rule:

“I think it has to be a joyful thing. It should be a thing that does give them a sense of gratitude, I would think about maybe, who would they want to give thanks to as far as nonprofits go and encourage them and say, ‘hey, it may not be much but this is, I'm telling you that you matter’, I would say give to the place where your heart will sing.”

Some 35 million adults around the world gave to their favorite causes on Giving Tuesday in 2021.

