SunRail will extend its southbound service this holiday season

By Danielle Prieur
Published November 25, 2022 at 6:30 AM EST
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

SunRail is getting into the holiday spirit this year.

SunRail is extending its southbound service every Friday and Saturday night this holiday season starting Black Friday through December 30th. 

Central Floridians are encouraged to take SunRail to fun holiday events from the Lake Eola Tree Lighting ceremony, to Orlando Magic games and the Nutcracker ballet. 

An additional southbound train will leave the DeBary station at 9:30 pm on those dates.

It will travel along the Poinciana corridor making all stops along the way.

Regular fares apply. 

For a list of holiday events that you can get to using SunRail, visit sunrail.com.

Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
