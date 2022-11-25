© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
A Beatles cassette was returned to a Texas library 44 years overdue

Published November 25, 2022 at 5:50 AM EST

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning, I'm A Martínez. The lost is returned. In the drop box of the San Antonio Public Library, someone left a cassette tape that was checked out 44 years ago. The tape of an interview with Beatles John Lennon and Paul McCartney was left anonymously. But the borrower has nothing to fear. The library wrote on Facebook they have been fine-free for over a year. So whether it's a day late or four decades late, the library takes back stuff at no charge. Now, does anyone still have a working cassette player they can borrow? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

