Celebrate the cultures that make Orlando beautiful at FusionFest this weekend

FusionFest, a yearly celebration of all the cultures that make up Central Florida, is back this weekend in downtown Orlando.

This year’s festival will feature more than 1,000 local artists representing 110 different cultures from around the globe.

Guests can experience food, music, dance, visual arts, spoken word and games from Ireland and India to Cameroon and Colombia.

Director Thali Sugisawa says the event will host a naturalization ceremony as well.

“So about 20 immigrants will be swearing in as United States citizens at our festival and I just, that just warms up my heart. I love that.”

Sugisawa says this year, the festival is focused on inclusivity.

“Just come, you know, just show up. Tickets are not needed. You just come in and walk through and come hungry. You know, we're gonna have about 20 food trucks, food vendors of different cultures. So food is very accessible at our festival. It's fixed priced, $3, $6 and $9. Those are the fixed prices. So if you come with $3 in your pocket, you can be sure to eat something from one of our food vendors.”

FusionFest will run this Saturday and Sunday at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

For maps, and a full schedule of events visit fusionfest.org.