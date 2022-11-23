A massive goldfish has been caught in France

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. A 67-pound goldfish called Carrot has been caught at Bluewater Lakes in Champagne, France. Carrot was placed in the fishery more than a decade ago and has been lurking in the waters ever since. Carrot is a hybrid species of a leather carp and koi carp and could be the BOAT - biggest of all time. After the picture was taken and it was checked for any injuries, it was carefully put back in the water, where Carrot could live and continue to grow for another 15 years. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.