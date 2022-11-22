© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Tow-to-go starts in Florida on Wednesday

By Danielle Prieur
Published November 22, 2022 at 3:09 PM EST
AAA will roll out its tow-to-go program for the Thanksgiving holiday. Photo: AAA
AAA will offer its popular tow-to-go program starting Wednesday evening to encourage anyone who's been drinking to stay off the roads this Thanksgiving holiday. 

The program has been around for almost 25 years. AAA’s Mark Jenkins says anyone can use the free service whether they’re a member or not. 

Floridians can call AAA and a tow truck will pick up the person who's been drinking and their car and drop them safely back home. 

Jenkins says the program has a long-standing track record of success. 

“This is a service that we’ve provided for almost 25 years. And since that time, AAA has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the roadway.”

And for Floridians traveling out of state this holiday season, tow-to-go is also available in ten other states including Georgia, North Carolina and Michigan.

“We're heading into the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Wednesday night tends to be a big party night. You know, during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend alone, we've seen about 800 people die in car crashes involving a drunk driver just during a four year period. So the roads during Thanksgiving can be particularly deadly.”

Call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246 for the service.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
