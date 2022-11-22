How much do you need to spend to buy a special edition of Bob Dylan's new book?

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. How much money does someone need to spend to buy the special edition of Bob Dylan's new book? The answer, my friend, is 600 bucks, which explains why some people were angry to find out their hand-signed copies were not individually signed by Dylan as advertised. They're pen replicas of his signature. Publisher Simon & Schuster apologized, offered refunds. But how could this happen? The answer, my friend, is, well, you know. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.