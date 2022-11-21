© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
David Board got back into metal detecting in 2019 — and hit the jackpot

Published November 21, 2022 at 5:51 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin.

In 2019, David Board decided to get back into metal detecting. The 69-year-old used to scour local beaches back in the '70s but never found much. This time he hit the jackpot. In a field in southwest England, Board unearthed a medieval diamond wedding ring in almost perfect condition. It's expected to fetch some $35,000. Board calls it a once-in-a-lifetime find. He's still at it, though. He told CNN, you never know what your next signal's going to bring.

Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

