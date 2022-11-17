Street artist Banksy's new works appear in war-torn sites in Ukraine

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Banksy struck again. The street artist spray-painted art in different locations of Ukraine. The Art Newspaper is on this story. It says one work depicts a child in a martial arts uniform flipping a grown man onto his back. Maybe this refers to Vladimir Putin. A taekwondo group once gave him a black belt but has revoked it. Other works include a gymnast balancing on the ruins of a building and kids using a tank trap as a seesaw. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.