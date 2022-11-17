© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Seminole County residents can recycle campaign signs through Saturday

By Danielle Prieur
Published November 17, 2022 at 2:45 PM EST
Abandoned campaign signs are seen, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Abandoned campaign signs are seen, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Saturday is the last day to recycle political campaign signs in Seminole County. 

Residents can drop off their signs at Seminole County Central Transfer Station between 7:30 am and 5:30 pm on Friday and Saturday. 

The signs are recycled by Seminole County Solid Waste, League of Women Voters Seminole County, and PureCycle. 

Signs that aren’t recycled usually end up in landfills where it can take hundreds of years for the plastic to fully decompose. 

The Central Transfer station is located at 1950 FL-419 in Longwood. There are also eight recycling sites in Orange County and one in Volusia County.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
