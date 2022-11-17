Disney acquires the ship formerly known as Global Dream for its fleet

Disney Cruise Line has acquired the largest ship in its fleet from a bankrupt Hong Kong holding company.

The ship, which was under construction in Germany when it was acquired by Disney Cruise Line, can hold 9,000 people.

Disney says the vessel formerly known as the Global Dream won’t be used at its full capacity, but will welcome about 6,000 people aboard.

The company says she’ll get a new name, and a Disney makeover in another German shipyard, before setting sail in 2025.

Passengers can expect innovative Disney experiences, world-class dining and live entertainment aboard the ship.

The Disney Wish is currently the largest ship in Disney's fleet. She sails out of Port Canaveral to the Bahamas on 3- and 4- night cruises.