500 words are added to Scrabble's official Merriam-Webster online dictionary

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Scrabble just got a lot more interesting. Five hundred new words have been added to the game's official Merriam-Webster online dictionary, and they're all playable in Scrabble. Guac, short for guacamole, made the cut. Zoic (ph), zonkey, unsub, unmute, thingie, roid, to name a few, And finally, an oldie - yeehaw. Zoomer, for members of Gen Z, is now also an official word.

