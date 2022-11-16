Ticketmaster's website couldn't handle pre-sale demands from Taylor Swift fans

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Taylor Swift fans' wildest dreams would be tickets for her "Eras Tour." But Ticketmaster's website couldn't deliver tickets in a swift manner, as it kept freezing. Twitter user Kay tweeted, what is Joe Biden's plan to unpause the Ticketmaster queue for Taylor Swift "Eras Tour"? Fair question, so we asked Swift.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ANTI-HERO")

TAYLOR SWIFT: (Singing) It's me. Hi. I'm the problem. It's me.

MARTÍNEZ: How could you be? But what if you still can't get tickets? Just think, what would Taylor do? Of course, shake it off.

