Lake and Sumter families needing food are encouraged to show up for United Way's ThanksGiveAway

By Joe Byrnes
Published November 16, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST
Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida

United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties is teaming up with other agencies Thursday to give away food for Thanksgiving.

The agency says Lake and Sumter County families who need food for the holiday -- or any other reason -- are encouraged to queue up in the car line beginning at 9 a.m. for the United Way ThanksGiveAway.

The giveaway starts at 9:30 a.m. at Lake Sumter State College on U.S. 441 in Leesburg and will continue for a couple of hours until all the food is distributed.

A truck from Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida will be there with bags of veggies, meat and other food for 1,000 families. The first 500 get a frozen turkey, thanks to support from local sponsors SERVPRO of Lake County and Sunday Cool.

United Way says it has partnered with the college, Second Harvest and Lake Cares to make this third annual giveaway possible.

Lake County floridaSumter County FloridaCentral Florida News
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
