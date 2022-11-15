Steve Jobs' sandals, worn in the early days of Apple, sold for $218,750

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. The late Steve Jobs was the visionary who co-founded Apple Computers. Imagine what it would have been like to spend a day in his shoes. Well, how about his sandals instead? They just went to auction. It's a pair of well-used, brown suede Birkenstocks dating to the 1970s. In fact, you can still see the imprint of Jobs' feet. Julien's Auctions sold the Birks for more than $200,000, which they say is a record for sandals.

