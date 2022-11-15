© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A California animal sanctuary challenges the notion that Turkeys aren't cuddly

Published November 15, 2022 at 5:58 AM EST

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel.

When you think of turkeys, with those sharp beaks and claws, you probably don't think of cuddles. But Gentle Barn animal sanctuary in Southern California is challenging that notion. Many birds are rescued from farms where they would have ended up on the dinner table. And at the sanctuary, they're like emotional support animals - sitting in your lap and posing for pictures. Apparently, they are cuddly.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details