There's a new world record for the longest beard chain

Published November 14, 2022 at 6:15 AM EST

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. There's a new world record for the longest beard chain. Yep, that's a thing. Participants gathered at a bar in Casper, Wyo., sit side by side and clip their beards together to create a giant, fuzzy chain 150 feet long. That's more than double the Guinness World Record. To be one of the links in this hairy chain, you had to have a beard at least eight inches. Coincidentally, the national beard and mustache championships were in town.

