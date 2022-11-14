IAAPA is back in town this week. Here's what's new at the amusement park expo

The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions is holding its annual expo this week in Orlando. WMFE’s Danielle Prieur reports the weeklong convention highlights all the latest in innovation in the tourism and hospitality industry.

Some 35,000 people, from industry insiders to amusement park fans, are expected to descend on Orange County Convention Center this week for the IAAPA expo.

Exhibits this year include fan favorites like amusement park food and concessions and arcade games, along with a sneak peak at Dollywood’s newest roller coaster for its Tennessee-based theme park.

Chief Operating Officer Jakob Wahl says holding the conference in-person is critical to the industry, especially after years of meeting virtually during the pandemic.

“And I think that makes this industry very special. That we are very open with each other for really kind of entertaining our guests and bringing joy to our guests. And I think that makes it very special. And this is where it will always be important for us to meet face-to-face to see those products, to see the joy, but also really to exchange with each other.”

Wahl says he has a favorite section.

“Yes, I actually very much enjoy the arcade section, I have to say you know where I can play some of those games and you know and do some you know, whack-a-mole games and stuff like this. So I’m really, really looking forward to that.”

The opening ceremony will take place Tuesday morning. Guests are encouraged to download the IAAPA Connect + app for free in order to plan their visit.

