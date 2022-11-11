This weekend is the annual Lake Eola swan roundup in downtown Orlando

It’s that time of year again: time for the swan roundup at Lake Eola.

Commissioner Patty Sheehan, and a team of veterinarians, volunteers and kayakers will be rounding up the birds on Saturday for their yearly medical checkup.

The event takes place every year in the fall when swans are corralled from the west side of the lake into a temporary clinic.

Each bird will be weighed, given their yearly shots and a wellness assessment.

Lake Eola is home to about fifty swans, representing some five breeds including trumpeter swans made famous by E.B. White’s children’s book, The Trumpet of the Swan.

The event begins at 6 am tomorrow.

Learn more about trumpeter swans here.