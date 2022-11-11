© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
This weekend is the annual Lake Eola swan roundup in downtown Orlando

By Danielle Prieur
Published November 11, 2022 at 11:51 AM EST
Two male black-necked swans were introduced into Lake Eola Park today. Photo: Paola Chinchilla
It’s that time of year again: time for the swan roundup at Lake Eola. 

Commissioner Patty Sheehan, and a team of veterinarians, volunteers and kayakers will be rounding up the birds on Saturday for their yearly medical checkup.

The event takes place every year in the fall when swans are corralled from the west side of the lake into a temporary clinic. 

Each bird will be weighed, given their yearly shots and a wellness assessment. 

Lake Eola is home to about fifty swans, representing some five breeds including trumpeter swans made famous by E.B. White’s children’s book, The Trumpet of the Swan.

The event begins at 6 am tomorrow.

Learn more about trumpeter swans here.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
