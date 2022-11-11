Osceola County wants Florida AG to investigate Good Samaritan Society's Kissimmee Village

Osceola County commissioners are asking Florida attorney Ashley Moody to investigate a large senior community near Kissimmee over treatment of its residents following Hurricane Ian.

Hundreds of apartments and mobile home lots were flooded at the Good Samaritan Society's Kissimmee Village, and it was under a mandatory evacuation for weeks.

The Good Samaritan Society -- an affiliate of Sanford Health -- said 523 uninhabitable apartments will not be rebuilt. The community had about 1,300 residents in mobile homes and independent living apartments. It also operates a skilled nursing home and assisted living facility.

Displaced apartment residents were given until Dec. 1 to remove any personal items.

In a letter from Commission Chairman Brandon Arrington, commissioners allege "unjust and insentive treatment." They ask the attorney general to evaluate whether laws were broken.

In an email, Good Samaritan Society Vice president of Operations Aimee Middleton acknowledges a "very difficult situation" for residents.

She says the buildings were rendered unsafe. And alternatives for Kissimmee Village wouldn't address the long-term challenges. That area has been subject to flooding the past.

The executive says staff are available to work with residents.