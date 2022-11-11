At 95, Angela Alvarez has been nominated for a Latin Grammy for best new artist

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Angela Alvarez always dreamed of becoming a singer. She had the talent to make it happen, composing her first song at just 14 years old. But she fled Cuba for the U.S. in 1962 and had to put her music dreams aside to make a living. Now, at the age of 95, Alvarez has been nominated for a Latin Grammy for best new artist. She's performing at the awards ceremony on November 17. She told The Washington Post she hopes her story teaches people to always try. It's MORNING EDITION.