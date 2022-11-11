After a career in consulting, a veteran looks back on what could have been

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

Time now for StoryCorps. Today, a dream deferred but not forgotten. Born into a musical family, Dez Rubano was pulled on stage as a drummer for the first time when he was just 12. He came to StoryCorps 80 years later with his daughter to remember.

DEZ RUBANO: My uncle Jimmy pulled up in his car. He said, hey, kid, I need a drummer tonight. He took two teaspoons and showed me how different beats were played. I thought, this guy's crazy. However, I got the bug. I said to myself, this is pretty cool.

MARTIN: Dez knew he had found his calling. What he didn't know was that because his opera singer mom gave birth to him in Montreal, he wasn't a U.S. citizen.

RUBANO: Well, one night I was sitting with Grandma and Grandpa having dinner, and there's a knock on the door. Bursting into the apartment were two uniformed immigration guys with pistols on their hips, and they clicked a pair of handcuffs on me and said, you're getting deported. I called Grandpa's lawyer, and I said, you know, what do I do? He says, join the service tomorrow, and they can't touch you. So the next day, I went and joined the Air Force.

GINA LIVINGSTON: Had you ever thought about joining the military before?

RUBANO: Never. Good Lord, no.

LIVINGSTON: What might have been different about your life?

RUBANO: I probably would have stayed in the music business. When you get musicians cooking on the bandstand, the hair goes up on the back of your neck. And it's a feeling I can't describe in words, but it's almost like the love of a woman.

LIVINGSTON: Our house was always the house where every kid in the neighborhood was. My favorite thing was when it was time for everybody to go home, and you would play a march, the Get Out of My House song.

(LAUGHTER)

LIVINGSTON: I feel like the musical talent skipped me. You made me get up on stage and sing "My Blue Heaven" with you. Maybe I was 12. And I hated every second of it.

RUBANO: Did you really? You never told me that.

LIVINGSTON: Well, 'cause I would do anything for you. But I don't know why anybody wants to be on stage.

RUBANO: It gets in your blood. The urge is still there. But who wants to hire a 92-year-old guy? Be sitting up behind the center drums, waiting for him to drop dead. No, no (laughter). I did one thing right in my life - I raised you. You've been a joy as a daughter. Everybody should be as lucky as I am.

Ninety-two-year-old Dez Rubano. He spent most of his career in consulting. He was interviewed by his daughter, Gina Livingston, in Decatur, Ga.