A village in northwestern Spain is up for sale for around $260,000

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Are you in the market for a new village? Well, there's one for sale in northwestern Spain. It's around 260,000 U.S. dollars, according to the BBC. It is called Salto de Castro and has everything you need and many things you don't. There are 44 homes, along with a hotel, school, church, swimming pool and barracks. The current owner is selling it because he can't keep up with the maintenance. But, hey, maybe you can swing it.

