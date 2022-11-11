© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
A village in northwestern Spain is up for sale for around $260,000

Published November 11, 2022 at 7:46 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Are you in the market for a new village? Well, there's one for sale in northwestern Spain. It's around 260,000 U.S. dollars, according to the BBC. It is called Salto de Castro and has everything you need and many things you don't. There are 44 homes, along with a hotel, school, church, swimming pool and barracks. The current owner is selling it because he can't keep up with the maintenance. But, hey, maybe you can swing it.

