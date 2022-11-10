Osceola County hard-hit by Hurricane Ian mostly unscathed after Nicole

Osceola County was mostly spared by Tropical Storm Nicole. Officials are still encouraging residents to stay off the roads.

Toho Water Authority has experienced a power outage due to Hurricane Nicole. When service has been restored, a precautionary boil water advisory will be in effect for customers in Harmony and the Pine Glen neighborhoods.



Emergency Manager Bill Litton says the area has gotten about two to three inches of rain from the storm, that’s well below what Hurricane Ian brought.

And wind speeds at the Orlando International Airport clocked in at around 50 mph.

“But, overall, we were very fortunate with the plans. We've had a couple trees down and some power outages. I think last count, we had just over 2,000 residents without power here in the county and just some overtopping of roads with some water but no major issues with blockage of roads and those types of things.”

He says areas that were hard-hit by Ian have (thankfully) not flooded again for the most part.

“I know we've kept an eye on our Buena Ventura Lakes area and then also the Shingle Creek area. Shingle Creek we've been monitoring overnight but it did not even get up to flood stage or action, what we call action stage, or the first level of flooding for that area.”

Litton says residents and tourists should still stay off the roads until officials give the all clear as downed trees and power lines remain a real hazard.