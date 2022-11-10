After Nicole, more flooding along the St. Johns River

There’s more flooding along the St. Johns River, after Tropical Storm Nicole dumped more rain across an already saturated watershed.

The high waters are affecting the same areas that were hard-hit after Hurricane Ian pounded the region with monumental amounts of rain, causing widespread flooding.

St. Johns Riverkeeper Lisa Rinaman says Nicole represents a worst-case scenario for these areas, along with a high tide, full moon and other factors.

“The St. Johns River was still over flood stage in many areas from Ian. There was so much water that spilled in the St. Johns River watershed that it had not gone down back to normal water levels.”

Nicole made landfall as a hurricane near Vero Beach before hammering central Florida with high winds and heavy rains. The St. Johns is Florida’s longest river.