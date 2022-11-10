© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

After Nicole, more flooding along the St. Johns River

By Amy Green
Published November 10, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST
Water on the only road in and out of this central Florida neighborhood on Lake Harney left residents stranded after Hurricane Ian. Photo by Amy Green
Water on the only road in and out of this central Florida neighborhood on Lake Harney left residents stranded after Hurricane Ian. Photo by Amy Green

There’s more flooding along the St. Johns River, after Tropical Storm Nicole dumped more rain across an already saturated watershed. 

The high waters are affecting the same areas that were hard-hit after Hurricane Ian pounded the region with monumental amounts of rain, causing widespread flooding. 

St. Johns Riverkeeper Lisa Rinaman says Nicole represents a worst-case scenario for these areas, along with a high tide, full moon and other factors. 

“The St. Johns River was still over flood stage in many areas from Ian. There was so much water that spilled in the St. Johns River watershed that it had not gone down back to normal water levels.” 

Nicole made landfall as a hurricane near Vero Beach before hammering central Florida with high winds and heavy rains. The St. Johns is Florida’s longest river. 

Tags
Environment Central Florida NewsEnvironmentStorms
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details