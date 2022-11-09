There were multiple ballot initiatives across the country in the 2022 Midterms

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

We've been watching ballot initiatives across this country. Michigan voters kept abortion legal. Nebraska approved voter ID. The Constitution bans slavery in this country, except as punishment for crime, but voters in three states say they will not allow prison labor either - Alabama, Tennessee and Vermont banned it. Louisiana voted down a ban, meaning forced labor endured. Missouri legalized recreational marijuana.

