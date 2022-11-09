There were a number of historic firsts in the 2022 Midterm elections

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

This is an election of firsts. Maura Healey is the first woman to be elected governor in Massachusetts and the first openly gay woman to hold that office in the U.S. Wes Moore will be the first Black governor of Maryland. In Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the first woman elected as governor in that state. In Florida, Maxwell Frost is the first Gen Z member of Congress. And in New Hampshire, James Roesener is the first trans man elected to a state legislature.

