Some Publix stores are already closed ahead of Nicole

Publix stores around Brevard County have closed ahead of Nicole.

That includes grocery stores in Brevard, Indian River, Okeechobee, and St. Lucie counties.

The stores will reopen on Thursday morning at 9 am. Nicole is expected to make landfall in Florida late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

The storm could bring localized flooding to areas that are just now recovering from Hurricane Ian.

