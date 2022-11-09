© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Some Publix stores are already closed ahead of Nicole

By Danielle Prieur
Published November 9, 2022 at 1:32 PM EST
Photo from Publix Facebook page.
Publix stores around Brevard County have closed ahead of Nicole. 

That includes grocery stores in Brevard, Indian River, Okeechobee, and St. Lucie counties. 

The stores will reopen on Thursday morning at 9 am. Nicole is expected to make landfall in Florida late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. 

The storm could bring localized flooding to areas that are just now recovering from Hurricane Ian. 

For a list of Publix closures, click here.

Fore more of WMFE's coverage of Nicole, clickhere.

