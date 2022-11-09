Several governors-elect will make history in their states when they take office

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Midterm results are still coming in this morning. Control of the U.S. House and Senate are still undecided. We do know about some statehouse wins that made history. Democrat Maura Healey will be Massachusetts' first female governor and the country's first openly lesbian governor.

MAURA HEALEY: To every little girl and every young LGBTQ person out there, I hope tonight shows you that you can be whatever, whoever you want to be.

MARTIN: There's also a new governor in the state of Arkansas. Voters there elected former Trump press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS: I know it will be the honor of a lifetime to serve as Arkansas' 47th governor and the first female governor the state of Arkansas has ever seen.

MARTIN: She'll hold the same job that her dad did, Mike Huckabee. He had the governor's mansion for 16 years. In Maryland, Democrat Wes Moore will become that state's first Black governor.

WES MOORE: The decision to get an abortion is difficult, and that decision should be made between a woman and her doctor.

MARTIN: And an expected win in Florida - Republican Governor Ron DeSantis easily claimed a second term.

RON DESANTIS: We fight the woke in the legislature. We fight the woke in the schools. We fight the woke in the corporations. We will never, ever surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where woke goes to die.

DeSantis gets a second term, while eyeing a potential run for president in 2024.