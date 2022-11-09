© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
More hurricane days in the forecast for Central Florida students

By Danielle Prieur
Published November 9, 2022 at 12:50 PM EST
The view of the intracoastal waterway from Mar-a-lago, former President Donald Trump's club in Palm Beach, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Tropical Storm Nicole is forcing people from their homes in the Bahamas and it threatens to grow into a rare November hurricane in Florida on Wednesday. It already has shut down airports and prompted an evacuation order that includes Trump's Mar-a-Lago club. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
AP
/
Many universities and colleges have canceled class ahead of Nicole. 

Valencia College will close on Wednesday at 2:30 pm ahead of Nicole and will remain closed through Thursday. 

Most classes were already canceled on Friday in honor of Veterans Day.

UCF is closed Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the storm. The campus is closed Friday for Veterans Day.

FAMU Orlando College of Law and FAMU Orlando College of Pharmacy are closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Rollins College says it doesn’t expect the storm to impact class, but professors are allowed to pivot to online instruction as needed November 9th thru the 11th.

Follow WMFE's Nicole coverage here.

Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
