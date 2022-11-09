More hurricane days in the forecast for Central Florida students
Many universities and colleges have canceled class ahead of Nicole.
Valencia College will close on Wednesday at 2:30 pm ahead of Nicole and will remain closed through Thursday.
In anticipation of #TropicalStormNicole, Valencia College will close on Wed., Nov. 9 at 2:30 p.m. and remain closed Thurs., Nov. 10. Most classes will not meet on Friday in honor of Veterans Day. pic.twitter.com/t9DM0x7chE— Valencia College (@valenciacollege) November 8, 2022
Most classes were already canceled on Friday in honor of Veterans Day.
UCF is closed Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the storm. The campus is closed Friday for Veterans Day.
#UCFAlert: We care about all of our Knights and want you to be safe. Weather conditions are expected to worsen in the next few hours, and at that time you should stay indoors and off the road until the storm has passed.— UCF (@UCF) November 9, 2022
FAMU Orlando College of Law and FAMU Orlando College of Pharmacy are closed Wednesday and Thursday.
Orlando College of Law – campus closed Wed./Thursday— Florida A&M University (@FAMU_1887) November 9, 2022
Orlando College of Pharmacy – campus closed Wed./Thursday
Miami/Davie College of Pharmacy– campus closed Wed./Thursday
Jacksonville College of Pharmacy – campus closed Wed.
Tallahassee – open
Tampa/Davie – open
Rollins College says it doesn’t expect the storm to impact class, but professors are allowed to pivot to online instruction as needed November 9th thru the 11th.
Tropical Storm Nicole update, Nov. 9: https://t.co/0r7TVagtKV— Rollins College (@rollinscollege) November 9, 2022
