Another lawsuit over Florida's ailing manatees targets wastewater pollution

A new lawsuit is pressing Florida’s top environmental leader to address wastewater problems contributing to an unprecedented manatee die-off in the Indian River Lagoon.

The lawsuit is over leaky septic tanks and sewage spills that have helped lead to widespread water quality problems and seagrass losses in the Indian River Lagoon.

The lost seagrass has left manatees starving. A record 1,100 manatees died last year in Florida, and mortalities this year are on track for another near-record.

A central Florida-based non-profit called Bear Warriors United filed the lawsuit under the Endangered Species Act. Manatees are listed federally as threatened.

The lawsuit is against Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton. The agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The litigation is the latest over Florida’s ailing manatees. Other lawsuits have targeted water pollution and lost habitat.