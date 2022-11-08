When dogs go missing in a Washington county there's a good chance they'll be found

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. When dogs go missing in King County, Wash., their chances of turning up again are pretty good. That's because of a Facebook group - Lost Dogs of King County - with more than 34,000 members and a 92% success rate for reuniting people with their pets. The group's founder, James Branson, uses his own dogs to help in the searches. He told The Washington Post happy reunions are rewarding for the dogs, the cats and the people.