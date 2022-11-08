© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Delaware Lottery says a woman claimed 2 6-figure prizes on the same day

Published November 8, 2022 at 6:15 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. I was sent to pick up a Powerball ticket the other day. Other customers came in the gas station wanting the same thing. None of us won, of course. The jackpot is now $1.9 billion, which means none of us are as fortunate as a Delaware woman. She won a lottery prize for $100,000, so she bought more tickets and won a second time for 300,000. Just a few more tickets, and she could buy Twitter. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

