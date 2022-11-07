© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Environment

In Seminole County, fears about more flooding as Nicole nears

By Amy Green
Published November 7, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST
Flooding after Hurricane Ian in the Spring Oaks neighborhood in Altamonte Springs. (photo: Amy Green/WMFE)
In Seminole County, officials are bracing for more flooding as Subtropical Storm Nicole nears.

The area already was hard-hit by high waters after Hurricane Ian. 

The St. Johns River remains in minor flood stage five weeks after Hurricane Ian. Tributaries still are clogged with debris, slowing the flow of high waters out to sea. 

Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris says Nicole is forecast to near the peninsula during a king tide. That would mean more water pushed up the river and into central Florida. 

“Wind is going to play a big factor. So rain with the wind could push water into places where it wasn’t before.” 

He is urging residents to take precautions like using sandbags. 

Hurricane Watches have been posted for Florida’s Atlantic Coast. Forecasters now predict the storm will reach hurricane strength as it approaches the peninsula later this week.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
