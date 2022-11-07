D.C.'s RFK Stadium is about to be demolished but you can own a piece of it

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Longtime Washington, D.C.-area sports and music fans know RFK Stadium. It hosted hundreds of NFL Major League Baseball and MLS and World Cup soccer games. In recent years, it sat mostly empty amid parking lots like some ancient Roman ruin. And now it's scheduled to be torn down. But you, too, can have a memento. As part of a farewell campaign, people are invited to buy some of the old RFK seats.

