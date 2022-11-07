© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
2 million GOP voters cast ballots in Florida before Election Day, outpacing Democrats

By Joe Byrnes
Published November 7, 2022 at 7:06 AM EST
Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Early voting is over and, though mail-in ballots continue to come in, the GOP has a strong advantage going into Election Day Tuesday.

As of early Sunday morning, about 2 million Republicans in Florida had already voted by mail or through in-person early voting. That beats the Democrats by more than 337,000 votes.

Some counties, like Orange and Osceola, also had early voting on Sunday. Those additional numbers were not in the  statewide report available early Monday morning.

Follow the mid-term election on wmfe.com.

In Central Florida counties, turnout from early voting and mail-in ballots hovers around 30 percent. Sumter County is out-performing the others with 58 percent turnout going into Election Day.

Polk County is lagging with only 25 percent.

On the ballot are the governor, a U.S. Senate seat, the U.S. House, Florida Legislature, numerous local races and other issues.

Polls will be open tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m..

Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
