2 million GOP voters cast ballots in Florida before Election Day, outpacing Democrats

Early voting is over and, though mail-in ballots continue to come in, the GOP has a strong advantage going into Election Day Tuesday.

As of early Sunday morning, about 2 million Republicans in Florida had already voted by mail or through in-person early voting. That beats the Democrats by more than 337,000 votes.

Some counties, like Orange and Osceola, also had early voting on Sunday. Those additional numbers were not in the statewide report available early Monday morning.

In Central Florida counties, turnout from early voting and mail-in ballots hovers around 30 percent. Sumter County is out-performing the others with 58 percent turnout going into Election Day.

Polk County is lagging with only 25 percent.

On the ballot are the governor, a U.S. Senate seat, the U.S. House, Florida Legislature, numerous local races and other issues.

Polls will be open tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m..