Woman buys the house her mother cleaned for decades

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. In a touch of fate, a New Mexico woman bought the house that her mother used to clean for 43 years. As a young girl, Nichol Naranjo would accompany her mom as she cleaned the house, she told The New York Times. She fell in love with the house, dreamt about living in it. And now Naranjo has filled it with her own decorations, along with many of the home's original ones that inspired her to live there in the first place.

