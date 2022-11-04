A French funeral director wants to introduce a sustainable, bike-powered hearse

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A French funeral director brings a passion for the environment to her profession. Why, she asks, should your hearse burn gas on the way to the grave? So she developed a bicycle-powered hearse, a cargo bike carrying a coffin. Isabelle Plumereau told Reuters it's nicer anyway. Everyone walks at the same pace behind the hearse and hear each other, hear the sounds of nature. The dead leave behind one tiny benefit for the living. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.