Mental health help is available for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian

BetterHelp is offering free therapy to Floridians who are struggling with their mental health after Hurricane Ian.

The Department of Health and the Department of Children and Families have partnered up with BetterHelp to offer the free, online therapy.

Residents who were affected by Hurricane Ian qualify for three months of therapy with a licensed mental health professional on the platform.

Jeremy Lanier with the Florida Department of Health in Osceola County says it takes less than five minutes to sign up.

“They can visit betterhelp.com/voucher and they use a code it's HurricaneIan no space altogether, and BetterHelp will then prompt the user to answer questions that allow them to be matched with a licensed mental health professional.”

Floridians can also get help by calling the Family Support Line which connects people impacted by Hurricane Ian with survivors of Hurricane Michael over the phone.

“So volunteers use their personal experiences to connect with survivors and they provide support, advice, basically a helping hand to victims of Hurricane Ian. And the idea is that these peers have lived through similar loss and are well acquainted with the road to rebuilding. The long path that it takes to rebuild a community.”

The number to call is 888-850-SWFL.