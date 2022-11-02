© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Conservation groups seek to speed up protections for endangered right whales

By Amy Green
Published November 2, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
Photo courtesy Rhode Island Sea Grant
Photo courtesy Rhode Island Sea Grant

Conservation groups are pressing for new protections for the endangered North Atlantic right whale - the whales' birthing territory stretches the Atlantic coast from North Carolina to Cape Canaveral. 

The groups want the protections implemented ahead of the birthing season, which begins in mid-November. 

The conservation groups filed an emergency rulemaking petition calling on the National Marine Fisheries Service to implement a proposed measure that would expand protections. 

The federal agency issued the rule in August, but the groups say it is not on track to be implemented ahead of the birthing season. 

The North Atlantic right whale’s population is estimated at some 340. The whales are especially vulnerable to boat strikes during the birthing season, because they stay close to the surface. 

The birthing territory extends from Cape Fear, North Carolina, to south of Cape Canaveral. Last year a vessel struck a mother and calf near St. Augustine, killing the calf.

The new rule would require boats to slow down, among other things.  

Tags
Environment Central Florida NewsEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details