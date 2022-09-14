© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

More than half of Orange households spend too much on energy, study says

By Amy Green
Published September 14, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT
Orlando is among fewer than a dozen local governments across Florida to commit to 100 percent clean energy by 2050. Photo by Amy Green
Orlando is among fewer than a dozen local governments across Florida to commit to 100 percent clean energy by 2050. Photo by Amy Green

A new study examines how low- and moderate-income Floridians are spending more of their household budget on energy.

The study is from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, which oversees the state’s Office of Energy. 

It acknowledges that as Florida transitions toward cleaner energy sources, the benefits will be felt differently across socioeconomic and demographic groups. 

For instance in Orange County, more than half of households are considered “energy burdened,” with more than 6% of the household budget going toward energy costs. 

The study says a 1% increase in participation in energy efficiency programs could boost disposable income for these households by more than $5 million.  

This story was updated Wednesday at 12:06 p.m. to clarify the study is from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Tags
Environment Central Florida Newsclean energyEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details