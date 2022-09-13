© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Environment

Another rate increase for OUC customers

By Amy Green
Published September 13, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT
Solar farm. Photo from OUC.com

OUC customers will soon be paying more, after a rate increase was approved by commissioners Tuesday. 

It’s the latest increase for OUC customers, prompted by higher fuel costs. 

The increase will amount to about $5 to $15 more a month for the average customer.

Groups like the NAACP have come out against the hike. In a letter to Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, the organizations say electric bills already are too much for many families.

Dawn Curtis is with the NAACP. She says OUC could do more.

“OUC’s lack of meaningful measurable energy efficiency goals results in higher utility bills for those already hit by inflation.” 

Chief Financial Officer Mindy Brenay says natural gas costs have doubled and that the increase was timed to come after the hottest summer months, to alleviate the burden for customers. 

“It’s been a very challenging year, and you’ve heard me say this before: It’s certainly with a heavy heart that I have to come and bring these price charges forward, because it’s not something we take lightly.” 

The municipal utility also approved increases in January and June.  

Environment Central Florida NewsOrlando Utilities CommissionOUC
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
