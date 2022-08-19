Free monkeypox vaccines in Orlando this Saturday for eligible residents

Eligible Central Floridians can get a free monkeypox vaccine in Orlando this weekend.

free Monkeypox Vaccination event



This Saturday, Aug. 20, from 3pm until 7pm,

DOH-Orange is hosting a #monkeypoxvaccine event at Club Orlando.



The Orange County Department of Health will be administering the shots at Club Orlando on Saturday from 3 until 7 pm.

Anyone who has come in contact with a confirmed case, is a healthcare provider who works with monkeypox patients or is a gay or bisexual man can can get a shot.

Registration on the Orange County DOH website is required for this event and appointments are limited.

More than 100 monkeypox cases have been confirmed in the county so far, including one in a toddler.

The virus which causes flu-like symptoms and a rash is transmitted when someone comes in close contact with sores or bedding or linens that have touched sores.

