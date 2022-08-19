© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Health

Free monkeypox vaccines in Orlando this Saturday for eligible residents

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 19, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT
A sign for monkeypox vaccinations is shown at a vaccination site, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Miami Beach, Fla. Miami-Dade County, in partnership with Nomi Health, will begin offering monkeypox vaccinations to eligible, high-risk residents on Friday. U.S. health officials on Tuesday authorized a plan to stretch the nation's limited supply of monkeypox vaccine by giving people just one-fifth the usual dose, citing research suggesting that the reduced amount is about as effective. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
AP
/
Eligible Central Floridians can get a free monkeypox vaccine in Orlando this weekend. 

The Orange County Department of Health will be administering the shots at Club Orlando on Saturday from 3 until 7 pm.

Anyone who has come in contact with a confirmed case, is a healthcare provider who works with monkeypox patients or is a gay or bisexual man can can get a shot. 

Registration on the Orange County DOH website is required for this event and appointments are limited. 

More than 100 monkeypox cases have been confirmed in the county so far, including one in a toddler. 

The virus which causes flu-like symptoms and a rash is transmitted when someone comes in close contact with sores or bedding or linens that have touched sores.

Eligible Central Floridians can get a free monkeypox vaccine in Orlando this weekend. 

The Orange County Department of Health will be administering the shots at Club Orlando on Saturday from 3 until 7 pm.

Anyone who has come in contact with a confirmed case, is a healthcare provider who works with monkeypox patients or is a gay or bisexual man can can get a shot. 

Registration on the Orange County DOH website is required for this event and appointments are limited. 

More than 100 monkeypox cases have been confirmed in the county so far, including one in a toddler. 

The virus which causes flu-like symptoms and a rash is transmitted when someone comes in close contact with sores or bedding or linens that have touched sores. 

https://www.wmfe.org/new-monkeypox-vaccine-strategy-more-doses-and-uncertainty/202342

