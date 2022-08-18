© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Health

Democrats urge voters to ask DeSantis what his plans are for abortion in Florida

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 18, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT
Gov. Ron DeSantis, shown at a press conference Wednesday, later signed a bill reducing the requirements for certified nursing assistants in Florida nursing homes. Image: DeSantis via Facebook

Central Florida Democrats held a press conference Wednesday calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to make his plans for abortion rights in the state of Florida plain.

The Republican governor already approved a 15-week abortion ban in the state. 

Democrats like Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith are concerned DeSantis along with the Republican-led legislature might try to push through a total abortion ban. 

Guillermo Smith says the problem is that DeSantis isn’t being forthcoming with what his plans for reproductive rights in the state are. 

“But how dishonest for him to be campaigning for reelection for governor without being very clear with what his plans are?”

Rep. Anna Eskamani says it’s up to voters to keep asking the DeSantis administration and other Republicans if they want a total abortion ban in the state.

“As we’re asking questions you all also need to ask questions and not just of Governor DeSantis but of every Republican running for the state legislature. You're looking at a collection of folks who are up for reelection.”

In a statement, the DeSantis administration says, “We very much look forward to pursuing additional legislative protections for the unborn.”

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
