Health

More monkeypox vaccine appointments will open up in Orange County on Thursday

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 17, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT
The Orange County Department of Health is making more monkeypox vaccine appointments available Thursday starting at 8:30 am. 

The online appointment system will remain open until 5 pm. 

People who have come in contact with a positive case, healthcare workers who test for monkeypox or run direct response teams, and men who have sex with men are eligible. 

More than 1,260 people are currently sick with monkeypox in Florida. 

The viral infection is spread by direct contact with sores or linens or clothing that has touched sores. 

Symptoms include a high fever, chills and exhaustion along with a distinctive rash that starts on the face and hands spreads to other parts of the body. 

Here's the link you'll need to register.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
