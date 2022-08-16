© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Health

Central Florida Democrats are preparing to help women go out of state to get abortions

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 16, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT
Photo: @randolphbracy
Democratic Senator Randolph Bracy says Florida could soon ban abortions outright. During a press conference Tuesday he rolled out an initiative aimed at helping women travel out of the state to get the procedure done if a ban does come to fruition here. 
&nbsp; <br><br> <br><br> <br><br><br><br><br><br> <br><br> <br><br> View this post on Instagram<br><br><br><br> <br><br> <br><br> <br><br> <br><br><br><br> <br><br> <br><br><br><br> <br><br> <br><br> <br><br><br><br><br><br> <br><br> <br><br><br><br> &nbsp; <a href="https://www.instagram.com/tv/ChUtMaWFKxS/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;A post shared by Senator Randolph Bracy (@randolphbracy)&quot;,&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://www.instagram.com/tv/ChUtMaWFKxS/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000184-c5f8-d511-ada5-fdff367f0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000184-c5f8-d511-ada5-fdff367f0001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">A post shared by Senator Randolph Bracy (@randolphbracy)</a><br><br><br><br>

The Ocoee lawmaker says he’s currently fundraising and looking for partners who could help pay for transportation, hotel accommodations and for the abortions themselves. 

Bracy’s sister, LaVon Bracy Davis says the Greater Orlando Chapter of the National Organization of Women has already signed on to help. 

“One part of building a more just and equitable society is ensuring reproductive health care is available and affordable for all. There is no limit to the cruelty of overturning the Roe decision.”

She says without these services, women will suffer. 

“Sadly we are about to quickly learn what it means to live in a post-Roe era and here in Florida the effects will be devastating particularly for Black, indigenous and other people of color.”

Florida currently allows abortions through the first fifteen weeks of pregnancy. 

The state has the third highest rate of abortion in the country. In a statement, the DeSantis administration says, “We look forward to future policy plans to defend the unborn.”

Danielle Prieur
