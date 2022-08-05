© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Health

Required school immunizations available for free this weekend in Orange County

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 5, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT
Saturday is the last day that Orange County Public School kids will be able to get required immunizations for free at rotating clinics in the district. 

The Department of Health has been holding vaccination clinics for school kids before the start of the year. 

Anyone in kindergartner through 7th grade is eligible. The last free clinic is being held at the OCPS Academic Center for Excellence from 8 am until 12 pm on Saturday. 

No appointment is needed, but a parent or guardian with a valid ID must be present on site throughout the process and must submit signed consent forms. 

Families should bring their child’s most recent health history including a record of shots along with their child’s birth certificate, passport or other government-issued ID. 

COVID-19 vaccines are not available. 

For a list of required immunizations by grade, click here.

Health Central Florida NewsHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
