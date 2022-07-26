© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Environment

Florida ranks second in solar jobs, new report says

By Amy Green
Published July 26, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
Orlando is among fewer than a dozen local governments across Florida to commit to 100 percent clean energy by 2050. Photo by Amy Green
Florida’s number of solar jobs ranked second behind California in a new report. 

Florida was a distant second behind California with 12,000 solar jobs, compared with California’s 76,000. Massachusetts was third, New York fourth and Texas fifth. 

Larry Sherwood is with the Interstate Renewable Energy Council, which produced the report. He says most jobs in Florida were in utility-scale installation, which requires less labor. 

“Other states that have a much higher amount of residential solar installations would see a much higher number of jobs.” 

Solar jobs in Florida jumped 5% last year and 79% since 2015. Nationwide, the number of jobs has more than doubled during the past decade. 

Environment Central Florida NewsEnvironmentsolar
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
