© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Jewish Center opens its doors to vaccinate Orlando's youngest patients against COVID

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 21, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

Children under the age of five can get vaccinated against the COVID virus in Orlando at the Roth Family Jewish Community Center starting Friday.

The state of Florida did not pre-order pediatric vaccines from the federal government, which has left health departments and big grocery stores without the shots. 

Senator Randolph Bracy has worked with the Jewish Center in Maitland to organize a pop-up vaccine clinic for all of Orlando’s littlest patients.  

Bracy had heard from families who weren’t able to find the vaccine for their kids. 

“Unless they have a doctor that they go to regularly there’s no public health organization offering it like they did for the adult vaccines.”

He says shots at the pop-up clinic will be free to all patients, regardless of insurance status.

“It definitely is a hardship on certain families that maybe can’t afford it.”

Drugstores such as CVS and Walgreens also have the shots for these young ones. CVS vaccinates babies starting at 18 months, and Walgreens inoculates anyone three years of age and up.

Read the CDC's guidance on COVID shots for children and teens.

Tags
Health Central Florida NewsHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details