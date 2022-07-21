Jewish Center opens its doors to vaccinate Orlando's youngest patients against COVID

Children under the age of five can get vaccinated against the COVID virus in Orlando at the Roth Family Jewish Community Center starting Friday.

The state of Florida did not pre-order pediatric vaccines from the federal government, which has left health departments and big grocery stores without the shots.

Senator Randolph Bracy has worked with the Jewish Center in Maitland to organize a pop-up vaccine clinic for all of Orlando’s littlest patients.

Bracy had heard from families who weren’t able to find the vaccine for their kids.

“Unless they have a doctor that they go to regularly there’s no public health organization offering it like they did for the adult vaccines.”

He says shots at the pop-up clinic will be free to all patients, regardless of insurance status.

“It definitely is a hardship on certain families that maybe can’t afford it.”

Drugstores such as CVS and Walgreens also have the shots for these young ones. CVS vaccinates babies starting at 18 months, and Walgreens inoculates anyone three years of age and up.

Read the CDC's guidance on COVID shots for children and teens.