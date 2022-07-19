© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Florida leads Southeast in solar, according to new report

By Amy Green
Published July 19, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT
Orlando is among fewer than a dozen local governments across Florida to commit to 100 percent clean energy by 2050. Photo by Amy Green
Orlando is among fewer than a dozen local governments across Florida to commit to 100 percent clean energy by 2050. Photo by Amy Green

Florida leads the Southeast in solar capacity, according to a new report. 

The Southern Alliance for Clean Energy ranked utilities throughout the Southeast based on solar power watts sourced to customers and on projections for capacity in 2025.

The top rankers are OUC, Tampa Electric FP&L and Duke Energy Florida.

But Bryan Jacob of the alliance says FP&L parent company NextEra recently announced a plan to stop all carbon emissions by 2045. 

“It’s the first time any utility in the Southeast really has expressed an ambition at the level and scale that we have been encouraging them to."  

Meanwhile FP&L pushed anti-solar legislation this spring, which the governor vetoed. 

Produced with assistance from the Public Media Journalists Association Editor Corps funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.

 

Tags
Environment Central Florida NewsEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details